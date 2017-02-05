Valley Muslim’s talk Allah, Isis, Trump at Youngstown church

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Being Muslim in Youngstown.

That was the theme of a panel at the The First Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown on Sunday.

Audience members were able to ask questions about the faith. Panelists explained any misunderstandings people may have.

They talked about praying, Allah, Isis and President Donald Trump.

“It’s so exciting when there are people willing to listen, ask questions, look into our religion and our faith,” said Amirah Mufleh of Liberty. “It really is an inspiring and uplifting thing to know that there are people who do want to learn and are willing to learn and not make quick judgement.”

About 75 people showed up. The answer and questions period lasted an hour and a half.