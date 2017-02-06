East Liverpool moves forward with plans to replace dangerous bridge

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – The Elizabeth Street Bridge, which crosses a set of railroad tracks in East Liverpool, is in such bad shape, it had to be shut down early last month.

Residents were able to voice their concerns Monday night at the first public meeting to discuss its replacement.

“It definitely needs some repair,” Michael Kane said.

They said the bridge has been an eyesore for a long time.

“The pylons that are holding it up are all chipped away, deteriorating the structure. Underneath is completely rusted. It doesn’t look like it’s ever been repainted,” said Rick, an East Liverpool resident.

Monday night, city council unanimously voted to start the plan to replace the bridge.

City Service Director Brian Allen said there are still several hoops to jump through before East Liverpool can move forward.

“It is contingent upon other things happening, so we are not really bound to anything at this point.”

If all goes according to plan, the bridge will be completed by the fall of 2019.

The total cost will be around $2.4 million. Of that, East Liverpool would need to pay a little more than $400,000.

By making the current public railroad crossings private, the city could replace the bridge at no cost to the city, thanks to a partnership with the Ohio Rail Development Commission.

“Roughly $478,000 we’re on the hook for and they think they can get us that money through from the Ohio Rail Development Commission,” Allen said. “So we could get out of this at zero cost to the citizens.”

Several people are happy it’s getting replaced, but not very happy with how the bridge closure has been handled so far.

Neighbors said it’s an inconvenience to have the bridge out, but they understand why it was closed in the first place.

Their biggest worry is the train tracks which run through the only other road in and out of the neighborhood.

“It’s just the potential for some real dangerous problems I think,” Kane said. “If there is a tragedy of sorts, and there is a house on fire, and a train going by them, people are in trouble.”

City council’s next meeting is February 14, when they plan to discuss the next step in this ongoing process.