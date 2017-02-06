Friends, family gather in Boardman to celebrate woman’s 100th birthday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Friends and family gathered to celebrate the 100th birthday of Martha Woodworth on Friday.

Along with family, friends at the Commons at Greenbriar in Boardman celebrated Martha’s birthday. Her grandson even came all the way from Los Angeles for the festivities.

Martha said she was shocked by the turn-out.

“I’m amazed,” she said. “I had so many people who would come. This is just amazing to me!”

A life-long member of Heritage Presbyterian in Poland, members of the congregation were also in attendance.

“Martha is one of our beloved members, and she’s been there as long as most can remember and always a joyful presence to be around,” said

She’s a world-class knitter and enjoys puzzles and reading!

Happy Birthday, Martha!