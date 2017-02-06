Hermitage Police: Man killed girlfriend, surrendered to police

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – A woman is dead after a shooting in Hermitage on Monday afternoon.

Police said a man shot his girlfriend at a home in the 1600 block of Fairlawn Drive. He called police around 11:30 a.m. to report the shooting and said he would surrender himself to officers when they arrived.

Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell said the suspect was standing on the front porch of the home when they arrived, and he was arrested. Jewell said the woman was found dead inside the home with gunshot wounds.

The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released yet.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting.

This is the first homicide in Hermitage this year but the fifth in the Valley.

WYTV is working to get more information on exactly what happened. Check back here for more information, or watch WYTV at 6 p.m.