Muslims in the Mahoning Valley discouraged by immigration order

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Since President Donald Trump signed a controversial executive order on immigration, protests have been popping up around the country. Most protesters oppose the ban and some Muslims in the Mahoning Valley are happy to see their support.

Trump’s executive order, signed on January 27, temporarily halts immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries. It also stops refugees all over the world from coming into the U.S.

“It was pretty sad because I have family members and friends over there and if I fly over there, I might get stuck,” said Zayd Ali, of Canfield, who has family in Palestine.

From California to D.C., even right here in Youngstown, thousands of people have protested the immigration policy.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” said Amirah Mufleh, of Liberty. “Even though this is something that is dividing us as a nation, it’s also something that is allowing us to be more cohesive as a nation. It’s allowing us to recognize our neighbors, recognize our differences, and welcome them in our homes, and recognize the differences that separate us but also bring us together.”

Bilal Wekhyam, of Boardman, said he is so thankful for the protesters and “in debt to them.”

“Of every religion, race, everything, decided to join us and help us with our brothers and sisters in different countries.”

Mufleh said the U.S. was built on the shoulders of immigrants.

“We are the blood, sweat, and tears of this nation and to think that we’re not being appreciated, we’re not being valued as human beings, it really is a discouraging thing.”

She said she wants to support Trump as the president but in order to do that, she said Trump has to allow immigrants to help and support him.

Several others expressed sympathy for Syrian refugees and said they were saddened to learn a group coming to Youngstown will no longer be permitted in the country.

On Friday, a federal judge in Seattle stopped the president’s executive order. The Department of Homeland Security released a statement saying, in accordance with the ruling, they will not be implementing any actions related to the executive order.

President Trump responded with a series of tweets over the weekend:

What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Why aren’t the lawyers looking at and using the Federal Court decision in Boston, which is at conflict with ridiculous lift ban decision? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

The judge opens up our country to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart. Bad people are very happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

New Yorkers had a pro-Trump rally Sunday with people holding signs, showing support for the president.

One Muslim woman from the Youngstown area said Trump should learn more about Islam so he’s not as fearful. She said Muslims are also part of the American community, and deserve to have a voice and be heard.