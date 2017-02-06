New restaurants, projects coming to Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) — Boardman Township officials are hoping the trend of new businesses and residents will continue increasing.

A redeveloped plaza, a new popular restaurant chain and more projects are coming to Boardman.

Boardman’s 35,000 residents support the many current restaurants and bars, and the Township Zoning Department believes they are ready for more.

“We’re excited about all the new businesses,” said Krista Beniston, Township Zoning and Development director. “It shows a lot of the redevelopment in the commercial corridors. It shows that new businesses are coming in because it is attractive, or the existing ones are putting money into our community. They are making the investment here because they want to be in Boardman.”

Economic development is a top priority. The redevelopment of the plaza on the corner of U.S. Route 224 and Tiffany South Boulevard is just beginning.

The plaza where Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts and Papa John’s Pizza are will be knocked down. A brand new plaza will be ready this year and built with existing, returning and new businesses.

If you want to open a business, be sure to do your homework.

“Make sure you do your background,” said Justin Homer, owner of the Casual Pint, opening in April. “Make sure you know your licensing, know your demographics, look into the area. Make sure you have a count for everything you are looking for specific to your business.”

Homer said the Casual Pint will be a great place for families that enjoy trying different craft beers. There will also be food and craft pop choices for children.

The reason Homer plans to open the business in Boardman is because he thinks the trustees, management and community are all great to work with.

“We want the whole city to be represented in this store. We are going to be a foot-old in the community and try to enhance the Youngstown-area. When you come in you are going to get a special experience,” he said.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse will open in April on Market Street at the location of the old Cheddar’s restaurant.

The Boardman Business Development is expected to continue; the city says the growth is important for the local residents.

“It gives them a place to shop and to be in, but also we want to make it so buildings look nice and fit into the community,” Beniston said.