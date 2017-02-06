Nugget of Knowledge: Fact or Fiction?

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: The Day the Music Died

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Fact or Fiction? See if you can guess. The answers are below…

January thru March is the time more employees call in sick.

For the first time ever, a woman, a 29 year old flight attendant, took first place at the annual European Elvis contest last month in Birmingham, England.

During his inauguration in 2009, Barack Obama wore a ring with six strands of Abraham Lincoln’s hair mounted in it…the ring was on loan from the Smithsonian.

When Pope Francis visited Philadelphia in 2015, the diocese asked Dunkin Donuts in the area to bake and deliver more than 100 thousand communion wafers.

Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado is the longest street in the world.

Orangutans love to eat soap.

As of 2016, Michigan, known as the Wolverine State, is home to only 50 wolverines.

The hide of one cow can produce ten official NFL footballs.

January thru March is the time more employees call in sick. TRUE Flu Season!

For the first time ever, a woman, a 29 year old flight attendant, took first place at the annual European Elvis contest last month in Birmingham, England. FALSE!

During his inauguration in 2009, Barack Obama wore a ring with six strands of Abraham Lincoln’s hair mounted in it…the ring was on loan from the Smithsonian. FALSE! But Teddy Roosevelt wore it!

When Pope Francis visited Philadelphia in 2015, the diocese asked Dunkin Donuts in the area to bake and deliver more than 100 thousand communion wafers. FALSE! They were made by a monastery.

Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado is the longest street in the world. FALSE! It’s the longest in the US though!

Orangutans love to eat soap. TRUE!

As of 2016, Michigan, known as the Wolverine State, is home to only 50 wolverines. FALSE! There are NONE!

The hide of one cow can produce ten official NFL footballs. TRUE, made in Ada, Ohio.

