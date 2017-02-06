Sharon wants to move inmate halfway house away from elementary school



SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – The City of Sharon is stepping in to attempt to move a halfway house, which has been housing sex offenders, away from an elementary school and churches nearby.

Down the street from Sharon’s shops and businesses is one of the state’s halfway houses for inmates. It currently houses and monitors 36 people that were in jail and are now trying to get jobs in Sharon.

West Hill Elementary School sits just behind it. Across the house are four churches.

“The concern, as far as the police were concerned, were the violent criminals and the sex offenders, and I think being that close to a grade school, it did raise some concerns with the public,” said Sharon Police Chief Gerald Smith.

This week, Smith contacted the state about the concerns regarding three sex offenders living in the house on W. State Street. When he went to the house Monday morning to check, he learned they were finally moved to another facility.

It still raised concerns about how the halfway house will affect the city’s growth.

“We have new commercial buildings going up, and we have a lot of renovation, and Penn State is doing wonderful things and they’re on the cuff of expansions, but that property has become a road block,” said City Manager Bob Fiscus.

He said the house is a deterrent for developers.

“They’ve all said, ‘Well, we can’t relocate in proximity to this because you have a prison, or you have sexual offenders or violent criminals that stay at this site.'”

Ed Lisac and his son own a store next to the halfway house.

“The people from the halfway house may go and help somewhere in the city, but they’re causing a lot more problems than they are good,” Lisac said.

He said it doesn’t seem like the people living there are actually being rehabilitated.

The United Way owns the house, which is rented out by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

Smith said there is a need for a facility like this, but its current location is troubling.

Fiscus hopes he can work with the United Way to find another use for the building.

“Maybe we can sit down and partner with some economic development corporations, and the chamber of commerce, and all of the wonderful things and see if we can market that property to another entity,” he said.

In the meantime, Smith said he is going to continue closely monitoring who’s living there.

33 WYTV News also reached out to the United Way to see if discontinuing its lease with the state is something the organization would do, but they haven’t returned any phone calls.