Internet Safety Day urges people to think before posting online

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Tuesday marked Safer Internet Day — a day in which people are urged to adopt better online practices.

The worldwide campaign has been going on for a couple of years now.

Internet safety is more than just changing your passwords every few months. There are a lot of threats online — from identity thieves to cyber bullies.

Dr. Adam Earnheardt, chair of communications at Youngstown State University, teaches classes about social media and general internet safety. He said it’s not just kids who need lessons on staying safe online.

Having conversations offline is one of the first steps to internet safety. He said internet users should know that what you say online can be easily misused or perceived in the wrong way.

“It’s not just safety, it’s being a good human being. How do we get our messages across in ways that other people aren’t going to misuse that information or feel threatened by that information?” Earnheardt said.

With today’s technology, internet safety is being taught in classes that really don’t have much to do with social media, and it’s starting at a younger age.

Earnheardt said the biggest online threat these days is giving out free personal information. With social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, it’s easy for kids especially to post information that should be personal.

“You’ve got to be diligent. You’ve got to be on high-alert,” he said. “Think about where you’re sharing information, who has access to your information and how often you’re updating your information online.”

Earnheardt added that even if you see a free app or game, you may be giving away a lot of your personal information, which may be valuable to others.

For more information on Internet Safety Day, go to www.saferinternetday.us.