Investigation underway into use of force at Ohio State Penitentiary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio State Highway Patrol’s investigative unit is investigating a use of force complaint at the Ohio State Penitentiary in Youngstown.

Highway Patrol’s Warren post said the force against the inmate may have been falsely reported by employees involved in the incident. The report was filed on December 14 for an incident that occurred on November 21.

The investigation is ongoing but should be completed soon.

WYTV has reached out to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for more information.

