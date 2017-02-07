Judge denies requests for mistrial in Youngstown triple-murder case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Judge Maureen Sweeney said she will again question jurors before moving a Youngstown triple-murder case out of the county.

Lawyers for accused murderer Robert Seman asked to disqualify the juror pool, declare a mistrial, discharge the jury and change the venue. They argued that some of the jury pool believes that Seman is guilty, based on questionnaires they filled out.

Last September, Judge Sweeney declared a mistrial in the case after it was determined that a few of the jurors made inappropriate comments about their opinions of Seman.

Seman is accused of killing 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt. Prosecutors say Seman set fire to the house where they lived because Corinne was set to testify against him in a rape case.

Seman’s lawyers said Seman’s constitutional rights are being violated because “he is being denied due process due to pretrial publicity and juror misconduct.” They cited two potential jurors who were dismissed prior to jury orientation due to their discussions about the case.

Judge Sweeney ruled that the dismissal of the jurors was appropriate, and jurors who may have overheard the conversation will be questioned.

“This Court recognizes that there is a potential for juror misconduct, however, will not presume that the misconduct of two former potential jurors has tainted the entire jury pool,” read a judgment entry from Sweeney, filed Tuesday.

The potential jurors will be questioned individually, beginning on Wednesday. The jurors’ responses will then be examined to determine if a change of venue is warranted.