Man found collapsed by gas pumps in Youngstown facing drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Campbell who police found collapsed by gas pumps in Youngstown is now facing several drug charges.

Officers were patrolling the area of Albert Street and McGuffey Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday when they found 40-year-old Claude Bowling lying in between a vehicle and a gas pump.

When officers approached Bowling, he was lethargic and struggled to speak, according to the police report.

When officers asked Bowling if he had ingested any drugs he said he had “a bump of coke.”

Bowling was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he recovered and was held for observation.

Investigators located several drugs in Bowling’s car, including heroin, cocaine, marijuana, a digital scale, and. anxiety medication. They also found suboxone strips in Bowling’s wallet, according to the report.

Bowling is facing several drug possession charges.