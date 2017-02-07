Nugget of Knowledge: February Pronunciation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – How do you say FEBRUARY?
In the United States, the most common pronunciation is feb-YOU-air-ee.
Both Merriam-Webster and the American Heritage dictionaries say this is fine, along with the more traditional standard feb-roo-air-ee.
Linguists say we’ve been avoiding the r for at least 150 years.
When it comes to word stress and such, English really doesn’t like to have two r’s too close together.
Look at these words:
particular we sometimes pronounce paticular
surprise becomes suprise
berserk……beserk
caterpillar….catepillar
prerogative…..perogative
But….we do insist on keeping the first r in library…it’s not “I’m going to the libary….”
I prefer February….but you’ll get no wag of disapproval for Febuary.
Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com.
If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com.