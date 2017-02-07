Nugget of Knowledge: February Pronunciation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – How do you say FEBRUARY?

In the United States, the most common pronunciation is feb-YOU-air-ee.

Both Merriam-Webster and the American Heritage dictionaries say this is fine, along with the more traditional standard feb-roo-air-ee.

Linguists say we’ve been avoiding the r for at least 150 years.

When it comes to word stress and such, English really doesn’t like to have two r’s too close together.

Look at these words:

particular we sometimes pronounce paticular

surprise becomes suprise

berserk……beserk

caterpillar….catepillar

prerogative…..perogative

But….we do insist on keeping the first r in library…it’s not “I’m going to the libary….”

I prefer February….but you’ll get no wag of disapproval for Febuary.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com .

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com .