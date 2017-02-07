Ohio Turnpike testing, developing self-driving trucks

BEREA, Ohio (WYTV) – The office of Randy Cole overlooks the Ohio Turnpike — the road he’s in charge of running.

A picture on Cole’s wall is of the self-driving semi-truck called Otto — which is being tested on the Turnpike — and its quality infrastructure of smooth road, clear stripping, relatively flat and straight.

“We’re trying to use the core assets we have here,” said Cole, the executive director of the Ohio Turnpike. “And leverage it as a place where these new emerging technologies can take off.”

Cole explained how two self-driving systems are being developed: autonomous, where the car handles everything, and connected, where the vehicle works with the road.

This summer, 15 to 17 radio transmitters — costing $700,000 to $800,000 — will be installed along the 60 busiest miles of the turnpike. They’ll go through Lorain, Cuyahoga, Summit and part of Portage Counties and will be tapped into the fiber optic cable that already exists.

“So if the car in front of you is braking, your car gets a signal that that car is braking,” Cole said. “Not to mention that it could be five cars in front of you braking.”

Turnpike officials are hesitant to move too fast with self-driving technology. That’s because what’s in this year may be obsolete next year.

In the turnpike commission conference room is now an obsolete machine and a sign that reads, “Friends don’t let friends invest in Betamax.”

“We don’t know how far and in what ways these technologies will advance,” Cole said. “But we do know there are benefits and efficiency and safety we can gain today and we want to help make that happen.”