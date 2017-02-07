Pa. township wants water upgrade, private company feels pushed out



SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Springfield Township in Mercer County is hoping to get a makeover, but some residents say it’s at the expense of a local private company.

The township wants to put new sewer and water lines along Route 208, about a mile each way from the Grove City Outlets. But Buhl Community Water Company and its customers say the business is being muscled out.

About 5 years ago, Springfield Township realized they had a problem — their entire water and sewer supply was exhausted. They couldn’t offer either utility to any new businesses and with the growing popularity of the nearby outlet mall, the demand was there.

“When development came along and inquired, we would have to say, ‘I’m sorry, but there is no sewer or water available.’ So that’s why we started, in earnest, to pursue sewer and water development,” said Supervisor David Swartz.

Now township leaders say it’s time for a change.

“To allow economic development, to allow additional jobs. We believe what we’re working on right now will allow us to generate over 1,000 additional jobs in the TIF zone,” said Supervisor Rick Dillaman.

They’d be paying the $13 million maximum cost with a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) zone. Under the TIF zone, any new incoming businesses’ tax dollars would go directly toward payment for the water and sewer lines.

“Part of that portion will be spent on sewer capacity upgrades,” Dillaman said.

There is no tax increase for neighbors in Mercer.

Some township residents are already serviced by the privately-owned Buhl Water. Many at Tuesday night’s meeting are Buhl Water supporters.

“People, they’re proud of this company. They’ve built this company up through the years, they don’t want that to go away. They don’t want to be swallowed up by the township,” Jessica Kent said.

Buhl has been in business for nearly 40 years, but TIF money can’t go to the privately-owned business to help increase its water supply or storage.

Kent said the city has never been satisfied with the improvements Buhl has made.

“We’ve offered an answer but the answer was never good enough. We weren’t moving quick enough, we weren’t expanding far enough.”

The township said they’re still open to other options. Still, residents are feeling frustrated.

Buhl said they want to make the upgrades, but the township said they have deadlines to meet and can’t wait.

Buhl Water said it’s working on a plan to upgrade its facility so they can sell water to the city in bulk. The township said it hasn’t seen any concrete plans and needs more than a permit.

If the township goes forward, the construction would be finished by mid-2018.