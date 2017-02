KINSMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Badger rolls to their 11th win following a 75-19 home victory tonight over Bloomfield.

The Braves were led by Logan Popovich, who connected on five three-point baskets, to score a team-high 19 points. Aiden Miller added 15 of his own and Jacob Eucker had 6.

Bloomfield was led by Isaiah Martin’s 9 points (1-2 FT).

Badger (11-9) is next scheduled to play host to Conneaut on February 21. Bloomfield (1-15) is back in action on Friday versus Newbury.