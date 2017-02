WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A high school basketball game was on lockdown Tuesday night as police search for the suspect who ran from the scene of a shooting nearby.

Weathersfield Township Police said there was a shooting in the 3500 block of Main Street sometime after 7 p.m.

It happened near Mineral Ridge High School, where a basketball game was taking place.

Dispatchers said one man was shot and the shooter is still at-large.

The shooting did not happen on school property.