Dr. Shayesteh: “Love your heart”

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the United States.

Dr. Shayesteh says, “One of the best gifts anyone can give their loved one for Valentine’s, ask them to take care of their heart.”

One of the best ways to take care of your heart is to know these 5 numbers:

Weight

Waist Measurement

Blood Sugar Level

Cholesterol

Blood Pressure

These 5 numbers make up almost 90% of the risk for cardiovascular disease.

What are some ways to monitor these numbers? What changes can you make to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Shayesteh joined 33 WYTV Daybreak to explain how you, and your loved one, can love your hearts this Valentine’s Day.

Click here for a complete list of nutrition segments with Dr. Shayesteh.

