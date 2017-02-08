Hometown Hero uses business sense to support charitable programs

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero offers chocolaty goodness and a whole lot more.

Ed Ridenbaugh and his business partner run the very successful PMG Chocolatier in Niles.

Ed keeps busy selling his chocolates and he can plan your wedding, too, but it’s his work outside of the store that is one of Trumbull County’s best-kept secrets.

He has handled as many charitable events as there are chocolates in his store. A quick list includes the Giving Tree at Windham High School, holiday Christmas meals, Save Roscoe (an effort to help an abandoned animal), the Trumbull County Dog Pound, children’s rehab, and the American Cancer Society.

If you count everything Ed has done from 2007 to last December, it amounts to almost $100,000.

He also took time out to coach the Bomberettes, the first dance squad at Windham High School in Portage County. The group brought home two national trophies.

Ed has also raised money for the Garrettsville Strong program, helping Garrettsville recover from that terrible fire several years back.

“We are not looking for the accolades, the glory, the things of that nature as to what it is we are doing in the Valley. It is just a way for us to give back to the local community and help folks who may be in need,” Ed said.

By word of mouth, local charities and organizations learn that Ed is willing to help. He already has some ideas heading into 2017.

“We’ve had a couple of phone calls come in within the past week and a half. So, we will be reaching out to those local charities, finding out what the deal is. What it is they are looking for,” Ed said.