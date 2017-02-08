Nugget of Knowledge: Chinese New Year

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: February Pronunciation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

The Chinese date their calendar from legendary events in the 27th century, BC….this year may be 2017…but the traditional Chinese year is 4714.

The new year does not fall on the same day every year as ours does….the Chinese calendar is based on the movements of the moon so it can fall sometime between January 21st and February 20th.

This year it was January 28th….and the festivities go on for weeks…200 million Chinese travel to visit relatives, far more that we do for Thanksgiving.

The Chinese have animal names for their years….according to legend, the great Buddha invited all the animals of the Earth to visit him on New Year’s day, but only 12 arrived.

The rat, ox, tiger, hare, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and the pig.

As a reward, Buddha honored each of the 12 with a year of its own…and the cycle keeps repeating.

This is the year of the rooster….and the Chinese shoot off fireworks for New Years, for harvests, business openings even funerals…..the fireworks frighten off evil spirits.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com .

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com .