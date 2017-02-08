Police shoot suspect in Howland Giant Eagle parking lot

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The scene in the Giant Eagle parking lot in Howland was still active with police Wednesday morning following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night.

Yellow crime scene tape marks off most of the parking lot as investigators begin piecing together the chain of events that led to the shooting of a suspect.

The incident happened about 9 p.m. Details of what happened have not been released yet.

Kory Kuriatnyk said he was sitting in his car when the chaos erupted and found himself in the crossfire. He said the suspect started shooting at his car.

“We heard like one gunshot and it shook the car. It hit the window and I got a little glass in my mouth from it hitting and we just ducked down. We didn’t know if like everyone was okay,” Kuriantnyk. “Our car and the other cars are part of evidence now so we can’t take it.”

Michele Maggio was also at Giant Eagle when she noticed police lights and then chaos broke out.

“Suddenly, at least two or three cops pulled up. There was some yelling going on – ‘put down the gun.’ And then there were gunshots,” Maggio said.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe said officers were attempting to protect everyone in the parking lot and themselves from the suspect.

“These officers were forced to defend their own lives and the people in the parking lot here. It is a very busy plaza. They did a good job here tonight. They protected the lives of people here in Howland,” Monroe said.

The suspect was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.