Youngstown crime activity: Driver robbed while delivering food

Wednesday, February 1

3:59 p.m. – Midland Avenue, Samuel Johntony, arrested and charged with drug possession. Police searching a home reported finding 16 marijuana plants, three digital scales, four bags of marijuana, 443 Xanax pills and several hydrocodone pills.

10:02 p.m. – 3500 block of Neilson Ave., Andrew Appugliese, 56, arrested on a warrant for vandalism. Police said Appugliese shot out several windows in downtown Youngstown, including the Wells Building, Huntington Bank and Nationwide Insurance, on Wednesday morning.

10:25 p.m. – 100 block of Clarencedale Ave., a man reported that his ex-girlfriend texted him, threatening to bring a lighter and brick to his house. He said later he heard a loud noise and saw a woman outside throwing bricks at his front door.

Thursday, February 2

5:13 p.m. – Hillman Street and St. Louis Avenue, Theodore Landry, 57, of Boardman, charged with possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and failure to signal before change of course. Police reported finding five bags of crack cocaine and a pipe in the car that Landry was driving.

5:49 p.m. – W. Indianola Avenue at Griselda Avenue, Michael Berry, 28, of Youngstown, charged with failure to obey a traffic device and possession of marijuana.

7:54 p.m. – 4100 block of Rush Blvd., a delivery driver reported that he was robbed while delivering food to a home. The driver said a man standing in the driveway pulled out a gun and took his money.

11:39 p.m. – Indianola Avenue at Firnley Avenue, Eraysha Campbell, 23, arrested and charged with driving under suspension, running from police and resisting arrest. Police said Campbell led officers on a chase when they tried to pull her over for speeding. Police had to break the vehicle of Campbell’s car and hit her with a taser to get her to follow orders

Friday, February 3

3400 block of Southern Blvd., a first-grade student at Horizon Science Academy was removed from the school after police said he brought bullets and a gun to school. The school said the boy didn’t intend to harm anyone.

Sunday, February 5

4:45 a.m. – 2700 block of Mahoning Ave., Brandon Lightbody, 24, of Jeannette, Pa., arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman police that Lightbody hit her, but she didn’t want to press charges. Police said while they were investigating the incident, Lightbody told officers “See what happens when you leave. You’ll be back and it will be bad, real bad.” Police said it was determined, based on the statement, that Lightbody was a threat.

8 p.m. – S. Schenley Avenue and Bears Den Road, Jose Rojas, 52, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with no headlights, driving under suspension and OVI – refusal. A woman called police to report that a car almost struck her and did not have headlights on. Police stopped Rojas and said he admitted to drinking and had an open Coors Light bottle between his legs and six empty bottles on the driver and passenger seats. Police said Rojas didn’t know where he was and seemed confused. He refused to take a breath test.

10:03 p.m. – Hillman Street at Cohasset Drive, Carl Moore, 47, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with unsafe vehicle, driving under suspension, failing to comply with the order of a police officer – fleeing and eluding. Police said Moore, who had warrants for his arrest, ran from police after he was pulled over for driving a car with a bumper that was dragging on the ground. Moore was arrested after he tried to jump over a fence but fell, according to police.

4:39 p.m. – 100 block of New York Ave., Alfred Cooper, 41, arrested and charged with resisting arrest, driving without a license and failure to comply with the order of a police officer. Police tried to pull Cooper over for failing to signal a turn and said he led them on a chase that reached 60 mph. Police said Cooper drove through the back yards of houses and over a chain link fence before hitting a tarp garage and a pile of lawn equipment. Cooper told police that he blacked out and didn’t know what happened.

Monday, February 6

12:07 a.m. – South and Indianola avenues, Daniel Mitchell, 56, of Austintown, charged with possession of cocaine. Police said Mitchell threw cocaine out of the car during a traffic stop for expired license plates.

11:21 a.m. – 2200 block of Market St., Delvon Cox, 18, arrested and charged with theft. An employee of Family Dollar reported that Cox came into the store and filled up two backpacks with candy. She recognized Cox because she said he stole from the store several times previously.

12:33 p.m. – Sherwood and Glenwood avenues, Colin Larouere, 34, charged with failure to signal a turn, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments.

4:07 p.m. – 100 block of W. Boardman St., Autumn Dodson, 26, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Police were called to the area after a man reported that Dodson refused to get out of his vehicle after he gave her a ride home. Police arrested Dodson after they said they warned her at least 15 times to stop screaming profanities.

6:54 p.m. – 1300 block of Powersdale Ave., a woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the face and arm by a man who she said tried to rob her. A neighbor who heard the gunshots came to help talk to 911 dispatchers. Police couldn’t find the shooter.

10:06 p.m. – 800 block of Michigan Avenue, a 19-year-old man was shot near Youngstown State University’s campus. He was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the side.

11:21 p.m. – 1000 block of McGuffey Rd., Claude Bowling, 40, of Campbell, arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, heroin and other drugs. Police said Bowling was found collapsed by gas pumps. When asked if he had ingested drugs, he told police he had “a bump of coke,” according to a report.