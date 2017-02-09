Communities served by Pennsylvania State Police could pay more

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Some small towns in Western Pennsylvania could soon wind up paying out a lot of cash for help from the Pennsylvania State Police.

Part of the state budget proposal involves new fees as Gov. Tom Wolf and the General Assembly try to close a $3 billion shortfall.

More than half of the municipalities in Mercer County are served by state troopers.

Gov. Wolf said the proposal would raise about $63 million if the state could access $25 per person for those living in communities that the state police patrols.

The proposal still needs to be approved by the General Assembly.

