Hubbard students show off STEM projects

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Students at Hubbard High School held their annual STEM festival on Thursday.

The kids showed off some of their big projects in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Projects included everything from balsa wood bridges to their own powered vehicles, paper roller coasters and even robotics.

The different projects are giving students a look into possible career choices as college approaches.

“We do so much in the classroom and it’s kind of boxed off in the classroom. This is taking it outside of the classroom and seeing so many ways that what they are learning is applied in the real world,” said Science teacher Tiffany Benderski.

Engineers from General Motors were there to help out.

Many competition winners have been able to move on to other events throughout Youngstown.