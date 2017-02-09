Jackson-Milton tuning up for the tournament with a big win

Jackson Milton and Springfield Girls Basketball: February 9, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Jackson-Milton girls basketball team is tuning up for the post-season tournaments in two weeks. They showed just how focused and prepared they are by way of their convincing disposal of the Springfield Tigers 71-29 Thursday night on the Tigers home court.

The Blue Jays never trailed in the game as they led from the opening tip to the final buzzer. They held an 18-7 lead at the end of the first period and a 16-point, 28-12 advantage at intermission. They continued to push their advantage in the second half as they pulled out to a 33-point, 53-22 lead at the end of three-quarters of play.

“We came down here and played hard,” Blue Jays coach Pat Kenney said. “It was totally a team effort. We had 23 assists tonight, which is a totally unselfish team. I’m excited, this is the time you want to really pick it up.”

“It was a relly big game because we have come down here and beat them since my freshman year and we knew that they were going to play tough and come back for us,” Blue Jays forward Michaelina Terranova remarked. “We wanted to make this the best game we have played so far this season.”

Terranova would dominate on the inside in the game as she scored 21 points and had 8 rebounds to pace the Jays. Meanwhile, teammates Kaitlyn and Ashley Totani would connect from the outside as they scored 9 and 18 points respectfully, combining for 5 baskets from behind the arc. Emily Wilson also hit double digits in the game as she had 10 points. Kaitlyn Totani would also grab 6 rebounds on the night.

“I’m honestly surprised I had such a good game, but it wouldn’t have happened without my teammates passing me the ball and us moving the ball around,” Terranova admitted.

“They are a good team. They have two 1,000 point scorers. They are experienced with good guards, skilled, and can handle the ball,” Tigers coach Jim Schuler. “They make good decisions. You can jump in and out of defenses but they can shoot so they make points either way. They burn you one way or another. They did a nice job tonight.”

Terranova and both coaches agreed that the game gave both squads something to build on for tournaments looming around the corner.

“I think it helps us because they are a tough team and we needed to see something like this. They were very aggressive, so it was something to look forward to,” Terranova said.

“Springfield has been giving everyone fits. They are well coached here and I have a lot of respect for Jim. But our kids came here and did what needed to be done,” Keney added.

“Anytime you play a team of this caliber I think it’s always better as a group to push you and see where you can get better and find things you can work on,” Schuler said. “Playing a tough team like that is a nice way to get ready for the tournaments.”

Fittingly, with the Tigers recognizing it’s senior players it was senior guard Taylor Coy who led them in the scorebook with 11 points on the night. Haley LaMortticella and Mariah Johnson would each score 7 points in the game. Johnson would haul down 6 rebounds to lead the Tigers on the boards.

With the victory, the Blue Jays improve to 19-3 on the season and will host Mogadore Saturday in the last game of the regular season. The Tigers, who drop to 11-10 will look to bounce back as they close the regular season with a game at Girard on Monday night.