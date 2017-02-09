Major fundraiser provides support for victims of domestic violence

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Officials at Someplace Safe are getting ready for their signature fundraiser Friday night.

Volunteers were setting up Thursday at the Trumbull County Country Club in Waren for the 14th annual Dinner and Desserts event.

Last year’s event brought in about $15,000 from Trumbull County’s only provider of services for those experiencing domestic violence. The money is especially crucial since the organization has seen an increase in the number of people who need its help.

Director Bonnie Wilson said money is needed for services the organization provides such as legal advocacy, support groups, shelter, and 24-hour emergency care.

“All of our services are provided without cost to those whom we serve,” Wilson said.

More than 200 reservations have already been made for the event, but there are still some seats available. Reservations can be made by calling Someplace Safe at (330) 393-3005.