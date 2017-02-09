14-year-old accidentally shot in stomach with stolen gun in Masury

MASURY, Ohio (WYTV) – A 14-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the stomach in Masury Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. at an apartment in the 500 block of Nellie Street.

The 911 caller told dispatchers the gun was being put away when it went off.

A check on the gun revealed it was stolen over 20 years ago in Sharon.

Brookfield Township Police charged a 25-year-old man with receiving stolen property.

Police are still trying to figure out if the teenager accidentally shot himself or if someone else did.

This story is corrected to show the age of the man arrested. The man previously named was not charged or arrested.