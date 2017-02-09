Nugget of Knowledge: Valentine’s Gifts by State

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Mispronounced retailers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and many couples are putting the finishing touches on their gifts.

A company that digs into internet data, Estately, searched Google Trends to find what Valentines day gifts people are most searching for by state.

Pennsylvania: edible underwear

West Virginia: cheap gifts

Kentucky: couples tattoo

Indiana: romantic getaway

Michigan: ballroom dance lessons

Ohio: pandora bracelet.

Some states were traditional: New Jersey was chocolates. Alaska, flower deliveries…New York state, a romantic motel.

Then you’ve got California for couples pajamas, Massachusetts: couples cooking classes, Iowa, tandem bicycles, Wisconsin: fur coats and Texas: plus size lengerie.

