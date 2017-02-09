Nugget of Knowledge: Valentine’s Gifts by State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and many couples are putting the finishing touches on their gifts.
A company that digs into internet data, Estately, searched Google Trends to find what Valentines day gifts people are most searching for by state.
Pennsylvania: edible underwear
West Virginia: cheap gifts
Kentucky: couples tattoo
Indiana: romantic getaway
Michigan: ballroom dance lessons
Ohio: pandora bracelet.
Some states were traditional: New Jersey was chocolates. Alaska, flower deliveries…New York state, a romantic motel.
Then you’ve got California for couples pajamas, Massachusetts: couples cooking classes, Iowa, tandem bicycles, Wisconsin: fur coats and Texas: plus size lengerie.
Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com.
If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com.