Pregnant woman slides off road in Canfield, SUV flips

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A pregnant mom and her three kids had only minor injuries after this crash on Raccoon Road near Shields.

Police said the woman flipped her SUV about 7:15 a.m. after hitting her brakes when the car in front of her did. Investigators said the woman hit a patch of ice and went into the ditch.

The woman was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital but is expected to be OK.

A relative at the scene told WKBN they were thankful the kids were wearing seat belts because the crash could have been a lot worse.

Traffic was backed up as emergency crews worked to get the vehicle out of the ditch.

Crashes were also reported across the Valley on Thursday morning.

Two cars were involved in a crash on Thompson-Sharpsville Road in Hartford Township. One driver had to be cut out of the car, and both drivers were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.