Student Athlete: Dakota Naples

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Not many 18 year olds have the resume of Dakota Naples. The Niles senior is an all around athlete…everything from basketball and tennis, to taekwondo and flag football. Plus, she’s just as well rounded in the classroom. Meet Dakota Naples, our Student Athlete of the Week.

“I’m very competitive. I don’t like to lose,” said Naples. “Winning…the feeling’s great.”

Dakota is a relentless competitor. She’s a senior captain at Niles, averaging 23 points per game. This Wednesday against Jefferson, Dakota passed 1,000 career points.

“I just realized like when you work hard it pays off and it’s just really nice to be with all those successful players.”

Dakota’s journey is different than most. Niles is her 4th school in 4 years. But despite all the changes, her grades have never wavered. Dakota maintains a perfect 4.0 GPA.

“It was difficult but a lot of the times I had to catch myself up or teach myself things that i didn’t know.” said Naples. “That just came from within that i wanted to be the best.”

Dakota’s athletic background also plays a big role in her success. She’s a former two-time State Champion in Taekwondo, and a National Champion in Flag Football.

“It kind of made me tougher and more aggressive you could say. I feel like everything that I’ve been through has shaped me into who I am today. It’s just made me stronger so I wouldn’t change a thing.”