Youngstown triple-murder case moving to Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Accused murderer Robert Seman’s case will be moved to Portage County.

Mahoning County Judge Maureen Sweeney made the announcement on Thursday morning.

The decision was made to move the case out of Mahoning County after attempts to seat an impartial jury here have failed.

Defense lawyers have argued that news media coverage of the Seman case, as well as exposure through social media, was just too much.

“Anytime, day or night, at the touch of a screen, have access to all kinds of information and we know from some of the comments that they have been looking for it online,” Atty. Lynn Maro said.

Seman is accused of setting fire to a Youngstown home in March of 2015, killing 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt. Prosecutors said Seman set fire to the house where they lived because Gump was set to testify against him in a rape case.