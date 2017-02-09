YSU’s Zallow making international impression

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State Track and Field standout and Warren JFK graduate Chad Zallow has had quite a start to his college career.

“I think that’s the beautiful thing about track and field — you know what you’re ranked,” Zallow, a sophomore, said. “It’s black and white. You’re the best runner if you run the best time.”

Last weekend, that’s exactly what Zallow proved to the world at the Armory National Track Invitational in New York City when he won the 60 meter hurdles by more than a quarter of a second.

His time of 7.61 is the fastest in the country and the fourth best time recorded this year in the world.

“First thing that popped into my mind was, ‘Nationals here I come,'” Zallow said. “I knew I needed to get a little faster time, going into the meet, to be a lock for Nationals. And I knew that time right there I was definitely a lock for Nationals.

“I was really excited to see I was the fastest time ran this year in the NCAA.”

Not only was 7.61 seconds Zallow’s personal best, a new school record and the fastest time run by a collegiate athlete this season, it also broke the USA Track and Field Under-19 record — a mark that has stood for 40 years.

“I remember as soon as I finished running that race, my mom and dad, my aunt and uncle and my cousin were there at the finish line,” Zallow said. “I just heard them screaming, so I looked up at them and I pointed at them and I’ll never forget that. As soon as I finished they were screaming, so I knew I knew I ran a great time.”

Zallow is now focused on the Nationals, which will take place next Month at Texas A&M.

After that, he hopes to qualify for the World Championships five months later in London.

“Hurdles is a very technical event,” Zallow said. “I think I’m one of the more technical runners out there, and I think that separates me from the rest of the hurdlers. I get a really great start coming our of the blocks — and once I get out — no one can catch me.”