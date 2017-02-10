Austintown transportation director to resign, district accepting applications

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown Transportation Director John Lenkey will resign from his position effective March 17, 2017.

According to a press release sent out by Austintown Local Schools, Lenkey was instrumental in creating an incentive program for contracted bus drivers.

Drivers are now able to earn up to $2,400 extra a year with the program. In order to receive a bonus, drivers need to meet certain criteria, such as having a clean driving record, causing minimal damage to school buses, complying to bus rules and regulations and following attendance policies.

“We are very pleased with the work John has done for the transportation department and wish him good luck as he pursues a new opportunity,” said Superintendent Vincent Colaluca.

The district is currently taking applications to fill the position.