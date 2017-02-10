Batt notches 1,000 but Wilmington ends Greenville’s perfect season

GREENVILLE, PA (WYTV)-Greenville junior Joe Batt entered the 1,000 point club Friday night but the Trojans perfect season ended as Wilmington grabbed the win 49-40.

Entering the game, Batt was just two points shy of the mark and didn’t waste any time, scoring the first two points of the game to hit the 1,000 point mark. He finished with 18 on the evening.

The game stayed close until the 3rd quarter when Spencer DeMedal and company opened up a lead of 11 by the end of the 3rd quarter. DeMedal finished with 17 while Robert Pontius finished with 18.

The loss moves the Trojans to 20-1 on the season while Wilmington improves to 14-7 on the year.

Greenville returns to action Tuesday against Rocky Grove.