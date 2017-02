BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are on the scene of a car accident in Boardman.

It happened near the Tiffany Square Plaza on Tiffany Boulevard, at the intersection of the Marc’s and Tuesday Morning parking lots.

Two vehicles crashed around 5 p.m., causing one to flip over on its side.

A witness said the driver of the vehicle that flipped climbed through the back of the car to get out.