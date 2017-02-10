Fugitive charged with Liberty murder arrested in Florida

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A fugitive charged with shooting a Liberty man who later died has been arrested in Tampa, Florida.

Michael Devante Curry, 22, is charged with resisting officer without violence, false name to law enforcement officer, possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia in Florida.

Locally, he is charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery for the death of Matthew Dalton. Dalton was shot in the leg but ended up dying within a week.

Curry was listed as one of U.S. Marshal’s Fugitives of the Week.

William Shakoor is also facing charges and was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on Thursday. He turned himself in to police earlier this month.

The other suspect — William Shakoor — was arraigned Friday morning on a murder charge.

Shakoor pleaded not guilty, and bond was set at $1 million.