Grove City closes out their home schedule with a win

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Grove City closes out the home schedule with an 80-70 win over George Junior Republic. The 16-5 Eagles saw four players scored in double-figures as Brayden Martin led the way with 15 points (3-3 FT). Kameron Patterson added 14 and Isaac Thrasher connected on 4 three-point baskets to tally 12 points. Martin Beatty scored 11 (4-4 FT) while Marcos Cintron and Logan Lutz each totaled 9 points respectively.

Khadeir Harris led all scorers with 22 points (4 3’s) for GJR. Tevin Smith had 19 as well. Since January 17, the Tigers have posted a 3-6 mark. George Junior (10-9) will now face Sharon on Tuesday at home.

Grove City will play at Oil City on Tuesday.