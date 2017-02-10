JFK falls to #8 VASJ and Higgins

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – After closing the gap to seven points midway through the third quarter (40-33, 4:55), JFK couldn’t get any closer as #8 Villa Angela-St. Joseph defeated the Eagles – 69-57. The Vikings held a 20-5 lead after the first quarter but were outscored over the final 24 minutes by a score of 52-49.

Antonio McQueen led the Eagles with 16 points (14 in the second half). Justin Bofenkamp and Nate Woods each had 12. Alec Burzynski added 8.

Jerry Higgins led all scorers with 27 points as Villa Angela improves to 7-0 in the North Coast League.

The Eagles (10-6) return to action on Tuesday against Western Reserve Academy on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Vikings (13-5) will play at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary.