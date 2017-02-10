New Greek restaurant to open on 224 in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new fast-casual Greek restaurant will be opening in Boardman this year.

Little Greek Fresh Grill will be located on Route 224, across from the Save-A-Lot between Glenwood Avenue and Market Street.

It specializes in fast-casual Greek food with an American influence and will offer dine-in, takeout, and catering.

The Tampa-based restaurant currently has 31 locations in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and Texas.

Little Greek Fresh Grill is expected to open this spring.