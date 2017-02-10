Nugget of Knowledge: Become a Centenarian

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Centenarian is a person reaching 100 years old. Daybreak staffers looked into some of the “secrets” to some centenarians. Here are some of the findings…

Gertrude Baines of Los Angeles….115…..eat plenty of bacon, fried chicken, ice cream….but doesn’t drink or smoke and doesn’t “fool” around.

Pauline Spagnola of Luzerne county, Pennsylvania…100….drink a lot of booze.

Dorothy Howe of England….100….whiskey and cigarettes…especially cigarettes…Dororthy has been smoking since she was 16.

Frank Howe of Marion, Illinois…..100…..hard work, booze and women.

Elizabeth Sullivan of Fort Worth, Texas….105…..three cans of Dr. Pepper a day…every doctor tells me it’ll kill me….but they die and I don’t.

Daisey Bailey of Detroit…..113……nips of bourbon whenever possible.

Besse Cooper of Monroe, Georgia…..116…..mind your own business.

Bernice Madigan of Cheshire, Massachusetts….115…..no children…but a spoonful of honey every day…breakfast is always Eggo waffles smothered in banana slices and four glazed donut holes, every day.

Leila Denmark of Athens, Georgia…..114…..retired as a pediatrician at age 103 (she was treating the great grandchildren of her first patients) says no milk, fruit juice, junk food or sweets…she hasn’t eaten sugar in 70 years…her favorite drink: water.

Peter Reilly of Scotland…..100…..been an altar boy at mass every day for 91 years…his secret: say your prayers.

Thomas Spittle of England……100……bet on the horses…a pint of whiskey a day….smoke a pipe and fry-up every morning: eggs, bacon and fried tomatoes.

