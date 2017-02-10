Valley residents with special needs shine at prom in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Friday, more than 100 people in the area with special needs went to their very own prom.

Over 200 volunteers helped put on the Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, at Highway Tabernacle Church in Austintown.

To kick off the night, each attendant made a stop at the boutonniere or corsage station. Then the ladies went to hair, makeup, and nails while the gentlemen stopped for a shoe shine.

Their pictures were taken and they had a fancy dinner.

After that was a limo ride to the event, where everyone walked the red carpet and danced the night away.

Tracie Corll, a ministry associate with a Special Touch Ministry, helped bring the event to Austintown.

“When they walk in the door, they don’t know anything that’s coming yet,” she said. “And you already see the smiles, excitement, and the parents, and the looks of when their parents are dropping them off. They go ‘wow’ and they can’t wait.”

At the end of the night, everyone gets crowned prom king and queen.

Last year, 201 churches and 75,000 volunteers helped put on Night to Shine proms around the country for over 32,000 kings and queens.

Corll hopes to bring Night To Shine back every single year.