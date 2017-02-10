Woman recovers from shot to face while family urges community for help

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The family of a Youngstown woman who survived being shot in the face Monday night is urging the community for help in finding her attacker.

Ellen Zban, 57, is still recovering from three gunshot wounds. Zban’s aunt, Barbara Flinn, said one of the bullets entered her face beneath her cheekbone and through her mouth. The other two shots hit her in the arm.

Flinn said Zban’s jaw is wired shut, her face is bandaged, and her eye is bruised. Flinn said doctors were shocked Zban’s vision wasn’t affected by the trauma. One said he originally thought she would be blind.

Flinn doesn’t see her niece as a victim, but a survivor.

Zban is expected to make a full recovery but may have some numbness in her cheek.

As she heals, police officers continue to search for the suspect.

Reward flyer to find Ellen Zban’s attacker

Police said a black man, wearing a khaki jacket and knit cap at the time, came up to Zban’s car as she pulled into her Powersdale Avenue driveway around 7 p.m. Monday.

They think it may have been a crime of opportunity and that the man who did this was in the area beforehand, waiting for someone to target.

Police think the inexperienced robber, who shot Zban before she had a chance to give him her wallet, capitalized on the opportunity when she pulled into her driveway.

They said it’s likely neighbors saw the suspect, which is why Zban’s family says it’s so important to circulate the fliers they’ve made with the man’s description.

Zban’s family is offering a $2,250 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for her attempted murder.

If you have any information about the suspect or attack, please call Youngstown Police Det. Sgt. Lambert at 330-742-8911.