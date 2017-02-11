Autism awareness breakfast held at Warren G. Harding

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – An awareness fundraiser was held at Warren G. Harding High School Saturday morning for the Rich Center for Autism.

Neighbors came out to enjoy a pancake and maple syrup breakfast.

The goal was to raise $450,000.

All the proceeds from today’s event will go to the Rich Center for Autism.

“There is a lot of research going on to determine what is causing the prevalence rates to increase,” Renee McConnell of the Rich Center for Autism said. “There is research into genetics, environmental factors, so we don’t know at this point what is causing autism.”

McConnell encourages viewers to get better educated by visiting sites for Autism Speaks and the Autism Society of America.