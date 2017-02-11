Baerga headlines YSU First Pitch breakfast

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The YSU baseball team opens their season next Friday. The Penguins officially kicked off the 2017 campaign Saturday morning with a couple major league guests at the YSU First Pitch Breakfast.

Over 400 people gathered at The Embassy in Boardman Saturday morning, as fans were treated to breakfast and a silent auction. First year head coach Dan Bertolini gave an update on the program heading into the season and fans head from Justin Thomas, a former pitcher for YSU.

“It’s great to be back and just be on campus and see the passion and the desire that Coach Bertolini and his staff have,” said Thomas. “I’m excited to see what happens here moving forward with the team and I’m looking forward to being a part of that.”

Cleveland Indians Hall of Famer Carlos Baerga also spoke—sending a positive message to young players.

“The message is when you have confidence, determination, and passion in everything you do, you’re going to be a winner,” said Baerga. “To the young players here, when you step in the field, you have to work hard to be the best.”

“We’re heading in a great direction,” said Bertolini. “It’s a good re-enforcer that Carlos and Justin can see you know the progress that we’re making here. It’s good for our guys to hear some of the things that we’ve told them…coming from major league baseball players, about working hard and putting in extra time.”