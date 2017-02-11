For first time as president, Trump plans to visit Valley

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – President Trump will be coming to the Mahoning Valley this Thursday, making this his first appearance in the area as president.

Director of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport Dan Dickten confirmed with WKBN that the president is expected to make an appearance.

Dickten said Trump’s trip will be handled by the military airbase within the airport’s grounds.

Sources tell WYTV he will be here to sign a bill regarding the Stream Protection Rule.

He was last here in September when he visited the Canfield Fair.

WYTV is talking to official sources to learn more information about President Trump’s visit. Stick with WYTV on air and online for the latest.