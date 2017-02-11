Kennedy Catholic outlasts Strong Vincent

HERMITAGE, PA (WYTV)-Kennedy Catholic went on a 24-10 run to closeout the second quarter to pace themselves to their 19th win of the season, topping Strong Vincent 80-71 Saturday night.

The win improves the Golden Eagles streak over Pennsylvania teams grabbing their 39th-straight win.

Drew Magestro led the way for KC with 22 points while sophomore Maceo Austin added 20.

Strong Vincent star David Morris had 28 points in the loss.

The Golden Eagles improve to 19-1 overall and are the top-ranked team in Class A.