Mooney senior collects coloring books, crayons for Purple Cat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local student is making a big impact — with crayons, no less.

Cardinal Mooney senior Nick Blasco has collected thousands of dollars worth of coloring books and crayons to donate to the Purple Cat and Akron Children’s Hospital.

He calls the art supply drive Operation Color.

He began accepting donations in January and says he’s been getting donations daily.

Blasco said he decided to collect art supplies because as a kid he loved to color. And as a volunteer at the Purple Cat, he learned that coloring is the most popular class.

“I really love service and I really love helping people,” Blasco said. “Helping people is one of my favorite things to do. So I decided that I could help as many people as possible doing this.”

Blasco plans to drop off his donations later this week.