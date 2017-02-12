Coroner to complete autopsy that could confirm another flu-related death

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – A 7-year-old boy from East Liverpool has reportedly died from what appears to be a flu-related illness.

The Columbiana County Coroner’s office confirmed the above information, saying the boy passed away on Saturday.

An official autopsy is expected to be completed on Monday, along with the coroner’s preliminary report.

The East Liverpool City School District released the following statement on its website:

The East Liverpool City Schools (all buildings) will operate on a TWO-HOUR DELAY on Monday, February 13. Counselors and other support professionals will be available during the delay at North Elementary, starting at 8:00 a.m. All are welcome to stop by to talk and support one another as we face the tragic loss of one of our Potter family.”