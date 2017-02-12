McDonald community rallies around 8th grader with cancer

McDONALD, Ohio (WYTV) – The McDonald community showed up in a big way Sunday to support 8th grader Anna Booth.

Anna is battling Stage 4 liver cancer. She was diagnosed around Christmas.

Sunday, her friends and family hosted a spaghetti dinner in her honor.

They also had a Chinese Auction, raffle and options to buy bracelets and shirts saying “Anna’s Army.”

Event organizers are asking everyone who went to the dinner to do a random act of kindness in Anna’s honor, because Anna never missed an opportunity to spread love to those around her.

“We’re trying to see how far Anna’s love can spread,” said Jacyln Kuntz, event organizer. “Because Anna is always a rainbow in someone else’s cloud, to quote Maya Angelou. And we want something positive to be spreading throughout the community.”

All of the proceeds from the benefit will go to Anna’s family.