PMG Chocolatiers busy as ever, still taking Valentine’s orders

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, PMG Chocolatiers in Niles knows the demand is high this time of year.

So they’ve been working to beat the rush.

“For Valentine’s Day, by far our number one seller is our fresh-dipped, chocolate-covered strawberries,” said Ed Ridenbaugh, co-owner. “We started almost a week ago on Thursday because of the increase in sales we’ve seen over the last several years.

“We’ve increased to almost 2,000 pounds by the time Valentines Day will hit on Tuesday.”

The clock is ticking, but there’s still time.

PMG says they’re still taking orders and customers can always stop in to grab some on Valentine’s Day.